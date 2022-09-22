Hibs winger Martin Boyle helped World Cup-bound Australia bid farewell to their fans with a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly in Brisbane.

It was Australia's first match since beating Peru to secure their place at Qatar and last at home before the showpiece, where they will face reigning champions France, Tunisia and Denmark in Group D.

Boyle played the full 90 minutes and came close to scoring his sixth Socceroos goal on his 18th cap when he fired over the bar in the second half.

Awer Mabil hit what proved the winner with a long-range strike in the 33rd minute. The teams meet again in Auckland on Sunday as Australia celebrate the centenary of their first international match, which was against their neighbours in 1922.