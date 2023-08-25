Forest sign Chelsea's Santos on loan

Andrey Santos is looking forward to testing himself in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest after joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old midfielder is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues after moving from his native Brazil to Stamford Bridge in January.

Santos said: "I am very happy and excited to be here. I know that Forest is a big club, they play good football and have good players, which is important for me.

"It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I can't wait to enjoy playing."