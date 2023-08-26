BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Ross County's only defeats over 90 minutes this season have come against Celtic and Rangers and their ongoing Viaplay Cup run and recent win over St Johnstone gives them plenty of encouragement for the season ahead.

However, in tight situations Malky Mackay's team need to make more of possession that comes their way. More ruthlessness in the early part of the game when Rangers were losing the ball would have given County a proper foothold in Saturday's contest.