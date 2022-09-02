Forest v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Nottingham Forest have faced more shots (96), more shots on target (39) and have the highest expected goals against total (11.3) of any side in the Premier League this season.

Bournemouth won 2-1 away against Forest in the Championship last season, their first-ever away league win against them (D4 L4).

Neco Williams has had more shots (11), created more chances (9) and played more passes into the box (35) than any other Nottingham Forest player in the Premier League this season.