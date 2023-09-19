Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal Podcast, external

The most eye-catching team news when Arsenal went to Goodison Park on Sunday was the change between the sticks.

David Raya made his Gunners debut in the 1-0 win and despite not having to make many saves, he was arguably Arsenal’s man of the match in the game.

We saw a glimpse into why Arteta was so keen to add Raya to the ranks. The Spaniard was near-perfect in possession, completing 32 passes with 94% accuracy and accurate with seven of his nine attempted long balls.

Raya’s composure in possession was obvious too, as Arsenal looked to take any momentum out of the game and dampen the home crowds enthusiasm. He was frequently positioned outside of the box, almost playing as a deep covering defender, providing an extra option as Arsenal looked to retain and progress the ball.

With two big games this week, it’s going to be intriguing to see who Arteta selects in goal. Aaron Ramsdale hadn’t done too much wrong to lose his place, but the statistics suggest Raya may offer Arsenal a little bit more in terms of build-up and keeping the ball out of the net.

Arsenal now have competition in all positions.

Get the latest Arsenal news sent straight to your device