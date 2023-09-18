Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Mikel Arteta's choice to start David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Sunday's win at Everton is "a sign of things to come".

Raya made his first start for the Gunners since his summer move from Brentford, performing well and keeping a clean sheet.

Ramsdale had started 76 of Arsenal's last 77 Premier League games.

"I think this is a sign of things to come," Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"I think Arsenal going to Everton and needing to play out from the back a bit more - I can understand why they changed it, especially with a Champions League game midweek. Aaron Ramsdale will probably play in that game.

"Arteta's got two number one goalkeepers there and he's going to use them how he sees fit depending on the opposition.

"Ramsdale's been rotated and not dropped. He will have spoken to the manager who would have said 'Raya's playing this one and you'll play against PSV'. I'm sure he'll be fine with it, he may not like it but he'll be fine with it.

"You can only up your levels with competition."

