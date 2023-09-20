Celtic keen on Serbia winger - gossip

Celtic are showing interest in 21-year-old Serbia winger Nemanja Jovic, who left Partizan Belgrade this summer to explore options outside of his home country. (Estadio Deportivo via Scottish Sun)

Feyenoord's ploy of turning on the sprinkler system before the game against Celtic despite rain on Tuesday in order to provide a fast surface paid off with the free-kick that deceived Joe Hart. (De Telegraaf via Daily Record)

Former Celtic youngster Ben Doak has been hailed as "the Scottish Vinicius" after the Scotland Under-21 winger signed a new long-term Liverpool contract. (Scottish Sun)

