Manchester United have now lost three consecutive matches in the same season for the first time since April 2019.

Meanwhile, they have conceded three or more goals in three straight games for the first time since December 1978.

And United have lost four of their opening six matches of a season for the first time since 1986-87.

The 14 goals conceded by Erik ten Hag's side so far in 2023-24 is the most of any Premier League side.