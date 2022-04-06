Burnley v Everton: Team news

Burnley captain Ben Mee is expected to miss a fourth successive match with a knee issue, although he could return to face Norwich City on Sunday.

Nathan Collins is available following suspension, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters remain out.

Everton duo Allan and Michael Keane are suspended, while Donny van de Beek misses out with a thigh injury.

Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are back in contention, but Yerry Mina is still sidelined.

