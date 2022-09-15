C﻿helsea boss Graham Potter speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "We've only got one point so I'm disappointed with that but I'm very proud of how they acted. It's not been easy for them either with the change of coach.

"The response has been brilliant - an honest, responsible and professional reaction. From an effort perspective as well, it was 100% there. The quality to get there often was good, against a good opponent. Credit them for how they defended.

"Their goalkeeper made some good saves and we just lacked that little bit to get the second goal."