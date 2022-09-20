Killie v Livi on a Friday night; new St Johnstone date also set

Kilmarnock and Livingston will aim to dazzle under the Friday night lights after their Scottish Premiership meeting at Rugby Park was moved to 4 November.

T﻿he match (19:45 kick-off) has been brought forward from the Saturday 15:00 slot at the request of both clubs.

A﻿ new date has also been set for Kilmarnock's home game with St Johnstone, which was due to be played on 10 September but postponed following the Queen's death.

I﻿t will now take place on Wednesday, 5 October at 19:45.