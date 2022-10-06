In the first episode of our new podcast talking all things Leeds United, the panel discuss Joe Gelhardt and his role in Jesse Marsch's side.

T﻿he 20-year old has made six appearances in all competitions this season, but wasn't in the squad for Sunday's draw against Aston Villa and seems to have slipped below Wilfried Gnonto in the pecking order.

BBC Radio Leeds Sports Editor Jonny Buchan said: "There has been a lot of hype around Gelhardt since he signed for the club. People have compared him to Wayne Rooney and the like. By the same age Rooney had 12 England goals, so that comparison isn’t a fair one.

"I wonder if that has done him some harm in terms of what people are expecting both internally and externally? Jesse Marsch certainly rates him there is no doubt about that, but I just wonder if that hype around him hasn’t necessarily helped the situation."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix added: "He has scored a couple of excellent goals, but has he shown us that he is the Bamford replacement in the games he’s played? I think maybe not. I don’t think anyone else has, but I feel sorry for a few players with Gnonto coming in.

"The expectation is massive. When he was warming up last year everyone thought he was going to come on and score every single time. There is a lot of expectation and maybe it was impossible to live up to that."

BBC Radio Leeds commentator A﻿dam Pope disagreed: "I personally think he copes with that really well. I don’t think it affects him at all. He has already proved he can cope with the rigours of the Premier League to a certain extent. He doesn’t look out of place when he plays. He’s done some amazing things and you know the raw stuff is there. Are we expecting him to bag five goals by Christmas? I don’t know."

