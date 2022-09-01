Erling Haaland is on course to score more than 40 goals for Manchester City after he hit a second hat-trick in five days.

That's the view of former Premier League players Dion Dublin and James Collins, who have been blown away by the Norwegian's impact.

"He's on another level," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It's down to his quality. He has a number-nine mindset and all he wants to do is score goals.

"He makes runs and gambles, and I think he will keep scoring at will."

Collins agrees, and is impressed by the maturity the 22-year-old displays when speaking to the media.

"He comes across as a really professional lad and has obviously got off to a flying start," Collins said.

"He's got the lot - he holds it up, he runs in behind, he works for his team-mates.

"He will get a hatful of chances for City and I think he's already looking at 40."

