B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United.

W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.

They also talked about whether captain Harry Maguire will play for the Reds again before the World Cup and who has impressed for United so far this campaign.

