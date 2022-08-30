'Hearts desperately short up front'

We asked for your comments on what Hearts need before the transfer closes on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Kenneth: Another striker is a must, also a right-sided central defender and a right-back. Like the look of the Livingston centre forward Joel Nouble and their central defender Jack Fitzwater.

Mike: Desperately short up front - two forwards are required (Liam Boyce was not good enough to be a first-choice player before his injury), with one more central defender and a strong back-up goalie also required.

Rob: Is Connor Ronan available? We were close to signing Elijah Adebayo last year but he went to Luton, could he be tempted north ? He did well last season.

Kuptin: Injuries mean Hearts need at least one utility defender and also another striker. They're OK in midfield, but need to give Finlay Pollock and Euan Henderson game-time in the first team.