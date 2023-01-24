Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

When the summer transfer window closed, Southampton fans voiced their concerns about the lack of improvement in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Sekou Mara – a 20-year-old talent for the future – was the only striker brought in, with many believing that neglecting such a pivotal position could be costly.

With the Saints bottom of the Premier League, such worries have been proven well founded. Struggling for goals, Southampton’s successive defeats against fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Everton across September and the start of October should have set alarm bells ringing.

At that point, there was almost three months until the next transfer window. Southampton should have put all of their effort into finding and delivering a new attacker ready to hit the ground running at the start of 2023.

Instead, Nathan Jones’ side are 24 days into the window and yet to see a striker come through the door. They are heavily linked with Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, but the Senegal international has just two goals in La Liga this season and is not the clinical forward required.

He might be one for the future, but Southampton need one for now.