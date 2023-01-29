Dundee United v Celtic: Team news

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox shuffles his pack for Celtic's Sunday visit after his side ground out a 3-0 win over University of Stirling's students in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Scott McMann and club captain Ryan Edwards replace former Celtic and Scotland man Charlie Mulgrew and young Ross Graham in defence.

Ian Harkes takes the place of on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath, while winger Glenn Middleton is preferred to Rory MacLeod, the 16-year-old who is being linked with a string of clubs in the English top flight.

Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers and left-back Greg Taylor are straight back into Celtic's starting line-up at Tannadice following their return to fitness, with Reo Hatate restored to midfield along with winger Jota.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, the South Korea striker signed in midweek from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, has to wait for his debut on the bench.

Joining him there are Daizen Maeda, Yuki Kobayashi, Alexandro Bernabei and David Turnbull, who miss out after starting last weekend's 5-0 thumping of Greenock Mortin in the Scottish Cup.

There's no place again among the substitutes for Giorgos Giakoumakis as speculation continues about a transfer for the Greece striker.