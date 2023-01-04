As the full-time whistle rang out around King Power Stadium following Tuesday's defeat by Fulham, so did the boos.

The Foxes have now lost three home games in a row without scoring in the top flight for the first time since 1983. Once more, they looked devoid of quality in the final third.

The defeat provided further evidence that Leicester are desperately in need of reinforcements in the January transfer window, with Brendan Rodgers highlighting a right winger, left-back and central defender as the key targets.

At the moment, and without James Maddison, the side looks stale and in need of reinvigoration. We all saw the impact of the arrival of Wout Faes towards the end of the summer window, and what that did once he was able to settle.

But further improvements are needed to pull this Leicester side back up to the desired performance levels that have been set through previous successes.

A natural refresh looks set to happen in the summer, with seven players out of contract. But throw into that another injury surge, with nine players now sidelined, and this window begins to look even more critical.

Get it right, and runs in both cups and perhaps a late surge in the Premier League could be on the table. Get it wrong and they could be sleepwalking once more into a relegation fight.