Former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall says Evan Ferguson is a "completely different player" to Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly, who also started life at the Seagulls scoring goals as a teenager.

Connolly, now on loan at Hull, scored twice on his full debut against Tottenham aged 19, while 18-year-old Ferguson has already scored three goals in his first five league appearances.

"Ferguson is a completely different player to Aaron Connolly," Aspinall said on the Albion Unlimited podcast.

"Different player, different attitude - it is all about football. When he scored against Leicester, Ferguson didn’t want to celebrate, he thought mentally we can win this game and I am going to grab this ball and get back to the halfway line as quickly as possible.

"Ferguson is going to go far with Brighton and other clubs as well."

He added: "Ferguson leads Haaland for the best minutes per goal involvement in the Premier League so for this season.

"It is 198 minutes played with five goals or assists, which if my maths is right is 40 minutes per goal. Erling Haaland is 1,551 minutes, 28 goals or assists - so 55. So Ferguson is leading the charts for goals and assists in the Premier League."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds