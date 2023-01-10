Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

I’ve said it before, following Leicester is a rollercoaster ride - and this season is proving it.

We have gone from being the club that everyone else wants to use as their blueprint, to one slowly losing the wheels from their wagon.

We are used to stubborn managers - we had Nigel Pearson after all - but Brendan Rodgers takes this to a whole new level. An amazing coach, some say, but one that has been outthought by peers with little - or in Bournemouth’s case no - managerial experience.

We have a huge injury list. Players who don’t perform end up getting get picked, while experienced players just spend their time picking splinters out of their posteriors.

There is such a thing as teacher's pets, but Rodgers has his own zoo.

Two up front was shown to work well a few seasons ago, but what happened the following campaign? Back to the lone striker.

We have a squad the same size as all the clubs, but Rodgers has a small circle of favourites.

Our summer transfer saga was embarrassing. Calling Top, Susan Whelan, Martin Glover et al: this is the most important transfer window in years.

We cannot afford to get this one wrong.