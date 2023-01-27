Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Liverpool

Sutton's prediction: 4-3

I'm not going to apologise to Liverpool fans for saying this - but I just don't trust their team to deliver anymore.

They don't have the same intensity in their play that they once did under Jurgen Klopp, and it is far too easy to get through their defence, as Brighton showed when they beat them 3-0 earlier this month.

Of course Mohamed Salah can still do his stuff and score a brilliant goal but that's not enough to make up for all the problems behind him.

Liverpool are a long way off the pace in the Premier League so I am sure Klopp would love a FA Cup run, but I don't see it happening.

This might be an open game which, in the past would have suited the Reds. Now it plays into Brighton's hands and they look full of confidence at the moment.

I can see there being a few goals but if the Seagulls win, is it really a shock? I don't think so.

Krept's prediction: 0-1

A bit of payback from Liverpool here.

