'Brighton thoroughly deserve European football'

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball believes Brighton hanging onto manager Roberto de Zerbi is "absolutely crucial" and that the Seagulls "thoroughly deserve" European football next season.

Brighton are currently sixth and could qualify for the Europa League.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Bruce-Ball said: "They are on their way to European football next season. They still have four games to play and five points will do it for them. It will be brilliant to have Brighton in Europe next season. They have never achieved that as a club and they would thoroughly deserve it.

"They won’t be able to hang onto all their players but hanging onto Roberto de Zerbi is absolutely crucial and then just keeping the fabulous recruitment process going. They have already signed Joao Pedro from Watford next season, always with an eye on the next one as they know they are going to lose players.

"But if they keep up the standards they have set in the last few years then they will be OK."

Listen to the full interview here at 1:18:55