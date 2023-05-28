'I am happy with third place' - Ten Hag
- Published
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think the three points are justified. I think we created many chances so I am happy with this win and happy with third place.
"To win 27 home games [all competitions] in one season is a big achievement. The penalty save was a turning point. We were better organised in and out of possession after that."
On whether he wants to keep David de Gea: "Definitely. He wants it and we want it and we will find each other."
On finishing third: "It was a difficult start [to the season]. We grew as a team and as individuals. There are many competitors for the top-four positions. It's a big compliment for this team."
Did you know?
Manchester United conceded just 10 goals at Old Trafford – four fewer than any other team at home in the division.
United have won all six matches against promoted teams in a single Premier League campaign for the first time since 2011/12.
With this strike, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 16 goals in the league in 2022/23 (eight goals, eight assists) – second only to 2020/21 when he had 30 goal involvements across the season.