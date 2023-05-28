Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought the lads were incredible. Maybe there were questions around integrity and what it means to the league and you can see the lads gave it everything. Proud of the players and we need to move it on.

"We came to a hostile place where the opposition were desperate. They scored a worldie and we didn't manage to. I'm disappointed with the result but very proud of the players. Anyone who needed us to come here and perform, will watch the game and know we did.

"It was a good test for us today. We have struggled a bit with physicality. You could see how desperate Everton were for the points so to be calm and control the ball was a very impressive performance.

"Neto means an awful lot to us as a group so we wanted to ensure the performance reflected what he has done for us this season. I think the players had that in mind and wanted to give a performance that represented what our captain stands for.

"The fact we have stayed up this year with the level of officiating that has gone against us this season is a miracle. I thought the same today. Anything that could have been given their way was. I hope next season we get our fair share.

"I can't wait [for next season]. You could see today some of the things we've started to put into place. Loads of things we have benefitted from by getting to 39 points so early. It's a big achievement. We're not 20th and I'm looking forward to working with the players next season."