We asked for your views on Tuesday’s Premier League game between Aston Villa and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Rob: Hard-fought win with dominant first half and a scrappy second but defended well and deserved the three points.

Louis: Once again, a good display from Villa. We're grinding out points and wins even with a lethargic second-half display against Fulham. Just goes to show the kind of mentality Unai Emery has instilled within this team. Europe in whatever form seems to be creeping closer.

John: Playing good football under a great manager. Will give Manchester United a hard time next week.

Brendan: Got the goal and we were well in control of the first half. Thought Fulham came into the game second half, and even had a goal ruled offside. Ground out win in the end - Watkins hardly touched the ball.

Fulham fans

Ian: Without any recognised striker I think we did well. And without Willian, Wilson and Mitrovic, we still kept an in-form Villa at bay - one sloppy goal aside. A great night out whatever way you look at it.

Max: Very defensive performance. Could've been different with Willian and Wilson, but ultimately Villa were the better team. You always felt Fulham could sneak back into the match but just too poor in the final third.