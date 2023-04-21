Crystal Palace's upturn in form is not just down to their change of manager, says temporary boss Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have won all three games since Hodgson returned to the dugout, scoring nine goals and lifting Palace nine points clear of the relegation zone.

"I don't know what a new manager bounce is." Hodgson said." I think it's a bit simplistic to say if you take a new manager in your club you're going to bounce forward and win games that you didn't before.

"Improvement is down to the players. When we came here, we realised we had players who can create chances and score goals once they get in attacking positions."

Crystal Palace host relegation-threatened Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday and despite their poor away form this year, Hodgson expects a challenge.

"We’re fully aware the game ahead of us will be a tough one," he said. "We have every respect for Everton.

"It will simply be a case of can we reproduce some of the performances of the last few weeks? I think it's within our capabilities but we have to perform extremely well."