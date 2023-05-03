Virgil van Dijk will "never get to the levels he was at" but Liverpool need to protect him.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast, Dom from The Road End said he felt Van Dijk and the Reds' defensive frailties were shown once again on Sunday, despite the win over Tottenham.

"I believe the protection in front of him hasn't been anywhere near as consistent or good," he said.

"We're seeing a player who has struggled with fitness, mentality and confidence now being exposed - and the defence is also being exposed, which doesn't help his situation."

The Netherlands international has been a key figure since his £75m move to Liverpool in January 2018, but the 31-year-old has been one of a number of players to struggle for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

"It's a shame because I've spoken to a few people on this and he will never get to the levels he was at," added Dom.

"What you need to do is find a solution to where he is at now. If that is providing extra cover, or rotating his games, then that needs to be done. The spotlight is on him because of how good he has been, and that's never going to go away.

"I don't think he will ever reach the heights that he did, but I also believe, as a team, we need to help him with that."

