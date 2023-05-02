Can United drag Saints into relegation mix?

Paul McNicoll, Dode Fox Podcast, external

The post split fixtures have been released and United fans are fairly content with them. As fans, the fear was that we’d end up travelling back down to that plastic pitch at Rugby Park. Thankfully, that is not the case.

Now far from being complacent about things, United fans are still of a mind that we are in a very precarious position. That being said, we have at least given ourselves a great chance to stave off relegation and perhaps even drag another team into the mix.

Our first game up is away to that team. St Johnstone. At no point this season have they been mentioned as being in trouble of the drop but slowly and surely their own form has fallen away and they now find themselves just two points above United and Killie. The pressure is on.

The appetite for Saturday’s match at McDiarmid is certainly there in abundance for United fans. All of our 2700 tickets for the match were sold out within about 40 minutes and I’m fairly sure that St Johnstone punters will snap up tickets too.

It really does feel like a massive game for a number of reasons, but contrary to what many people state, this game is not a derby. To call it so often irks me. That’s by the by, as one of the lucky fans to get a ticket for the United end this week, I really can't wait for Saturday.

Steve McQueen may have been the star of the original Great Escape, but I’m growing more and more hopeful that the remake will be Tangerine tinted and have Steven Fletcher, Ian Harkes and Loick Ayina as the stars. C’mon United, lets get into the Saintees!