'Hart stood up to the task' - Bonner

Sportsound pundit Pat Bonner said "Celtic had to show a different side in the second half" against Rangers as his former side booked their place in next month's Scottish Cup final.

Celtic were forced to soak up their rivals' pressure after the break as Michael Beale's side searched for an equaliser, which never transpired.

"The two centre-halves were, really, really good," the former Celtic goalkeeper said. "Joe Hart had to pull off saves and come from crosses I haven't seen him do so in games before. He came and dominated his six-yard-box.

"It was about the defensive backline keeping Celtic in the game, it wasn't about the attackers. Rangers were dominating in the second half.

"Hart stood up to be counted for today. He doesn't always need to do so because of the way Celtic dominate games, but he made a couple of great saves."