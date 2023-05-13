Rangers 3-0 Celtic: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

There is no downplaying the size of the rebuild Michael Beale will have to oversee this summer. Saturday's result doesn't dilute that.

But the Ibrox manager will now know a lot more about his fringe players after again handing starts to Robby McCrorie, Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz, while John Souttar impressed after being brought in for the injured Ben Davies.

McCrorie, now 25, did his chances of becoming Rangers' long-term number one no harm. When called upon, the keeper made a fine stop to deny Matt O'Riley and showed authority by collecting high balls and coming off his line sharply.

Meanwhile, Matondo demonstrated good drive, pace and tireless running at the top end of the pitch, as did Yilmaz at left-back, but decision-making and quality on the ball left question marks at times.