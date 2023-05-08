You've got to enjoy success when it comes - Taylor

Celtic left back Greg Taylor is loving life at the club after Sunday's win at Tynecastle secured another league title.

"It was amazing to enjoy it with our supporters - it was a really good day, and nice to see the scenes at Celtic Park," he said on Good Morning Scotland.

"One of the big things I've noticed since the manager came in is that we literally don't stop, even between drills in training. Everyone knows that they have to impress in training to get an opportunity in games.

"To be at a club the size of Celtic is unbelievable. It's what the club demands, success, and when you get it, you've got to enjoy it."