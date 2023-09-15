Spencer looking forward to battle with compatriot McMenamin

Brodie Spencer is looking forward to taking on a familiar face when Motherwell face St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Huddersfield Town, started his career at the Cliftonville academy in Northern Ireland, where Conor McMenamin, now at St Mirren, was the main man.

“I know Conor McMenamin quite well,” Spencer said. “He was at Cliftonville while I was a young player and I remember watching training and seeing how good he was.

“He was probably the best player at the club. He was levels above the other players.

“He was always destined to go across the water to a bigger league and that’s what he has done.

“He has come here and proved himself. He has fitted in very well and he is another reason why I thought this league would be perfect for me.

“I saw how well he has been doing and when I was away with him (on international duty) last week, watching him in the games and I saw how much he has improved from playing a few games in this league. It’s amazing.

“I think at some point in everyone’s career, you need to be exposed to that men’s football, fighting every week for three points, that’s another stepping stone in your career. So I think this will be really beneficial for me.

“Obviously Motherwell is a big and very competitive club and that’s what I think I needed.”