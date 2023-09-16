Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking to MOTD, said: “There’s some real resilience and spirit within that group already which is great to see because they are a relatively new group.

“And you get tested on days like this. It helps fuel belief for us to grow and our supporters have had an unforgettable day and all those things help in what we are trying to do."

On Richarlison's impact in scoring one and setting up the other after a week in which the Brazilian admitted he needed to seek help for off-field struggles: “We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him, he needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer, he’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us.

“I’m really pleased for him – I thought he did really well. We were obviously chasing a goal and getting some balls in the box and he’s always a threat in the air."