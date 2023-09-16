Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

I said a few weeks ago that I think Liverpool are going to be Manchester City's closest challengers this season and things do seem to be coming together for them.

Keeping hold of Mohamed Salah despite the interest from Saudi Arabia was massive. The Reds' forward line is formidable and I like the look of their new midfield too.

Wolves are not playing badly, and were a bit unlucky to lose to Crystal Palace before the international break, but I don't see them keeping Liverpool out.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: I don't think this will be much of a challenge for Liverpool. 1-2

