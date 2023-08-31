Celtic game 'must-not-lose' for Beale - Souness

Former Rangers player-manager Graeme Souness says that Sunday's Old Firm clash is a "must-not-lose game" for Michael Beale, after Rangers were thrashed 5-1 by PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League play-off.

The result relegates Rangers to the Europa League, and with Beale's new-look side yet to click, questions are being asked ahead of the return to league action.

“It was a tough one to take last night," Souness said, speaking on TalkSport. "I’m a Rangers supporter and it was a hard watch.

“We’ve got a new manager and he’s obviously trying to implement new ideas on the group he is working with and he’s got several new faces.

“I watched both games and in the first game [Rangers] got away with it.

“PSV were a good team on the front foot, not so good at defending, they’ll get beat up a few times in the Champions League by the better teams I would think.

“It was just a step too far for this Rangers team. He’s brought new players in, (it) is still very early to pass judgement on them in terms of how they will do in the Scottish Premiership.

“He’s been there before with Steven Gerrard so he knows the pressures that come with being in the hot seat at Rangers.

“Getting beat up in midweek isn’t good for him, and if they came unstuck on Sunday that will put him under a hell of a lot of pressure.

“He is a relative newcomer to the hot seat. I’ve been there, I have managed big football clubs and Rangers is as big as any. The pressures that come with that job are enormous.

“You’ve got to batten down the hatches and take it on the chin because he will be we getting a lot of criticism this morning, and keep believing in what he’s doing.

“Do I believe in him long term? I wouldn’t be critical of him. I think it’s a hard job, I know how difficult that job is and we’ve got to give him time to get his team thinking the way he wants them to think and play the way he wants them to play. But it’s not an easy job he’s got. It’s a must-not-lose game I think.”