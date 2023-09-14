Rice nominated for Best Fifa Men’s Player award

Declan Rice has been nominated for the men's player of the year at the Best Fifa Awards.

Rice is one of 12 players shortlisted by a panel of experts based on player achievements from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023.

He is the only Premier League player that doesn't play for Manchester City to be nominated for the award.

The other nominees are: Julian Alvarez, Marcelo Brozovic, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Victor Osimhen and Bernardo Silva.