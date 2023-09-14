Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

The arrival of Neal Maupay back at Brentford on deadline day was certainly greeted positively from supporters and it’s a deal which appears to be a "no-brainer" from all sides.

The player needed to get out of Everton to rejuvenate his career and has returned to a club where the affection in which he is held, and the coaching scenario, should give him the platform to rediscover the form which led to his exit from west London.

From the Bees' perspective, they have added experience and desire to their attacking line, which has made a solid start to the season but is of course without Ivan Toney for another four months.

Maupay is not the same type of player as the suspended England striker and arrives off the back of a difficult couple of years. But he’ll add guile, bite and hunger which should complement what was already in the group.

Of course, the Frenchman is just another example of how the Brentford model has worked over the years, with players arriving, developing and moving on for an enhanced fee which benefits both the individual and the club.

One player that Maupay is set to link up with could also be seen as the next potential product off the Brentford production line. If Bryan Mbuemo continues to follow the trajectory of his current form, it will only be a matter of time before his name graces the transfer gossip columns.

Adding to his already all-round attacking play, which has the pace and skill to create opportunities for others, the Cameroon international has added goal-scoring regularity to his cannon of work. Eight goals in his last ten Premier League appearances is a mighty fine return and shows that he has definitely taken a step forward.

And there will no doubt be one man who will be hoping that Bryan’s confidence will rub off on him, the new old-boy Neal Maupay.