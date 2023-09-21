Borussia Dortmund have no interest in re-signing 23-year-old Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. (Bild - in German), external

United's start to the Premier League season has done little to convince prospective buyers Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim to close the gap in their valuations and the Glazers' asking price for the club. (Daily Mail), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to reward 19-year-old England forward Joe Hugill with a new contract after an impressive pre-season. (Manchester Evening News), external

