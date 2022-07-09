Hibs loan MacKay back to Inverness Caley Thistle

Hibernian winger Dan MacKay has returned to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a season-long loan one year after moving the other way.

The 21-year-old had his debut campaign at Easter Road interrupted by injury, scoring once in six appearances before a loan switch to Kilmarnock in January.

MacKay made his Caley Thistle debut as a 16-year-old schoolboy and scored nine goals for his hometown club in 2020-21.