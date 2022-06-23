New Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has pointed to one of the club's legendary managers as a figure who influenced his early years as a fan.

"Sir Bobby Robson, for myself, I was an Ipswich Town fan growing up," Pope told the club's website after his transfer from Burnley was confirmed., external

"I still watch their games. Sir Bobby was a massive part of the history of that club. My old man who took me there always spoke incredibly highly of him and what he did there.

"When he moved to Newcastle we always followed because of him really.

"I've always known Newcastle from the outside as a massive football city and a club that when things are going well or not, the fans and city stick with the team to drag them forward.

"From the outside it's a club everyone would want to be a part of in regards to having that support."

