After hosting Arsenal in the Premier League's first game of 2022-23, Crystal Palace travel to Liverpool the following week for their first away game of the season.

The Eagles' first game against Brighton is at Amex Stadium on 17 September, with the reverse fixture on 11 February.

Patrick Vieira's side host Fulham on Boxing Day, with newly promoted Nottingham Forest making the trip to Selhurst Park on 28 May for the final match of the campaign.