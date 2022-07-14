Thomas Tuchel says Raheem Sterling "sets the benchmark" for Premier League players and has lined up his new signing as the lynchpin of his attack.

"Hopefully, he shapes our team by being who he is and he is a huge player with a huge influence," he said. "I know he will take responsibility around younger players and be an example.

"He will naturally provide leadership and he doesn't need to change. He is massively influential in the Premier League and sets a benchmark in stats, intensity and repetition on and off the ball.

"He will be a huge asset for us."

Tuchel is in Los Angeles for the American leg of Chelsea's pre-season campaign and admits he wants to build a legacy at Stamford Bridge.

"I would like to but I have to earn it," he said. "Pep [Guardiola] and Jurgen [Klopp] didn't get it like this. You have to earn it and I have to earn imy years at Chelsea.

"You have to live up to it and create a legacy but don't expect it to be handed it to me."