Brighton would lose their whole philosophy and key players if they lost manager Graham Potter, believes former Albion defender Adam Virgo.

"He is the key to everything. We would lose our philosophy and key players if we lost Graham Potter," Virgo told the Albion Unlimited podcast.

"The biggest issue Brighton will ever have is him because if one player goes, he has the jigsaw to bring someone else in.

"We know that if we play well and finish as high as possible then the best players will move on.

"We can't offer them Champions League football or offer them hundreds of thousands like Chelsea and Tottenham have to our two departures [Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma].

"But what we can do is sell on players for a profit and they've done that remarkably well."

The latest Brighton player to be linked with a departure is striker Neal Maupay, with Nottingham Forest and Serie A side Salernitana both reportedly interested.

But Virgo thinks it will be Potter who will have the final decision on the Frenchman.

"I think the proof will be in the pudding as to whether Graham let's him go," he added.

"The club aren't in the position where they need £15m for a player, so for him to go now, it is more likely to be a manager's decision.

"They might feel that they've got everything out of him and it's the right time for him to move on.

"If he does go then fans will have to trust and respect the manager's decision and how sometimes your time at a club does just come to an end."