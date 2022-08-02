Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal Podcast, external

There’s renewed optimism at Arsenal after a progressive and exciting pre-season.

Much of this has been led by the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and other transfer movements that have raised the technical floor of this side.

The Gunners have not scored more than 61 league goals since 2018-19 and, with table-toppers Manchester City netting 99 last season, it’s a clear area that needed improvement.

The team had felt somewhat hamstrung by the ageing and now departed duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

But the arrival of energetic 25-year-old Jesus has given Arsenal’s frontline a new dynamic, with his enthusiasm also appearing to raise the level of his peers.

A team once known for attacking and possession-based football will be hoping to re-badge themselves with this accolade this season - and Mikel Arteta is starting to have the squad to achieve this.

Arteta has always been keen to build from the back but at times the squad has struggled to execute it efficiently.

The re-integration of William Saliba and signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko will really help in that regard.

Both players look so comfortable on the ball, with Saliba, 21, playing with a maturity beyond his years.