Rangers are "really confident" of overturning their 2-0 deficit against Union Saint Gilloise, says Antonio Colak.

Colak scored his first Rangers goal in Saturday's 2-0 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock, which followed the loss to Union SG in Belgium.

The Champions League third qualifying round decider is at Ibrox on Tuesday.

"European nights at Ibrox are always special," said Colak. "We are really confident that we are going to turn it around on Tuesday.

"We will go with 100% in front of our fans and we know we can change this result.

"We have big belief and we will prepare as well as we can and try to qualify for the next round because this is our target."