Ryan Baldi, BBC Sport

On Thursday, former Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier became the latest player to be linked to Nottingham Forest - he would become their 17th signing of the summer.

Forest have forked out transfer fees totalling almost £150m as they have committed to spending big to boost their hopes of survival in a first top-flight campaign in 23 years. And it appears they are not yet finished, with rumours of further additions in the final week of the transfer window.

But the staggering number of incomings at last season's Championship play-off winners has raised the question of, when it comes to recruiting for Premier League survival, how much is too much?

"The more players you bring in and the more alterations you do, the more difficult it becomes, the more of a gamble you're taking," insists George Burley, who guided Ipswich to promotion in 2000 before finishing fifth in their first campaign back in the top flight.

But while the sheer number of signings to be integrated presents a difficult task for manager Steve Cooper, Phil Brown - who steered Hull City to Premier League promotion in 2008 - believes the Forest boss is a key reason why the club were able to attract so many high-profile arrivals.

"To attract the right kind of player to the football club would depend on the style of football Steve Cooper was going to play," Brown suggests. "I think it was interesting that he got them promoted on a style of football that was getting lots of plaudits from other managers such as Jurgen Klopp. That attracted a lot of attention to Steve Cooper more in particular than Notts Forest.

"An awful lot of managers now, they are huge on how they play and their philosophy about football. That in itself attracts the likes of Jesse Lingard from bigger clubs."

