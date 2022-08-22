Former Newcastle first-team coach Alex Bruce believes Allan Saint-Maximin is "as good as any winger in the world" - when he shows the type of form that terrorised Manchester City on Sunday.

Saint-Maximin picked up two assists and was a constant thorn to a Manchester City defence that had looked almost impenetrable in their opening games.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Bruce reflected that the player his father signed for the Magpies needs to produce these performances more regularly.

"He's a superb player and the challenge is to maintain it consistently," said Bruce.

"If he can, he will be a really huge asset to Newcastle as he's an unbelievable talent."

The Telegraph's northern football writer Luke Edwards agreed and emphasised the signs are promising at St James' Park this season.

"Newcastle are never more powerful than when there is the connection between the players and the fans," he said. "Eddie Howe has achieved that.

"I thought they were brilliant and it bodes really well for the rest of the season."

