Jack Colback is back available after illness however Cooper stressed they will need to see the extent of Jesse Lingard's injury.

Asked about the signing of Andre Ayew, Cooper responded: "It is not just about Andre it is how we come out of the January transfer window. We know a lot has been said about the amount of signings and a lot will continue to be said. We aren't thinkinhg about one player but a collaborative team."

He said the squad has a "good balance", leadership and quality with some "really exciting" young players.

On whether any of the new signings will play, he said: "I am not sure how much they will play if at all. Certainly some will be ready."

On squad moral, he said: "We are all motivated to do well but are really enjoying working with each other. The atmosphere is one that is really good to be part of."

When asked about the reported blocked move for Lewis O'Brien to Blackburn, he responded: "We at Nottingham Forest did nothing wrong, doing everything on time and very correct in the process so for him to be let down at the end is a problem which has ended up back at our training ground. I feel for the lad but we will try and find a solution."