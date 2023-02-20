We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Nottingham Forest fans

Chris: Tactics perfect, no one expected us to stand a chance. We defended brilliantly and never gave up. Thanks lads for a massive effort and thanks Steve Cooper for your tactical skill and guidance. This guy simply MUST receive Manager of the Season!

Joel: Anything other than a loss against City feels like a win… and that felt MASSIVE! Got to do the confidence a wealth of good. We can cut it against the best. BELIEVE.

Jamie: It’s easy to say Forest were lucky, that they were overwhelmed statistically, but they didn’t drop their heads, held on for as long as they could, and took their chance beautifully. The goal was well worked, and Wood did what he needed to. We’ve come a long way, here’s hoping we’ll be in the Premier League next season to keep on growing. Very proud right now.

Shaun: Backs-to-the-wall stuff but we were stuck in there and scored. We would have crumbled earlier in the season once they scored.

Manchester City fans

Ryan: We dominated the game though we somehow couldn’t tuck away any chances. Bernardo Silva’s effort was amazing Erling Haaland hit the crossbar. We are going to have to stop dropping points if we want to catch up with Arsenal.

Chris: Far from me advising Pep on what to do, but I’m going to say it anyway. At 1-0, 60-70 minutes in, I would have thought it obvious to make a change or two. There’s a World-Cup-winning striker on the bench in Alvarez and Mahrez has been one of City’s better performers recently.

Sadiq: So it’s a bit disappointing that City and Arsenal are playing hot potato with the Premier League. We should have won today. Bernardo Silva’s goal was class.

Shaun: Three at the back again? Foden should’ve squared that chance. KDB wasn’t at his best. Why does pep make life difficult when it could be easy?