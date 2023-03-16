Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

The football world was stunned when Edwin van der Sar swapped Juventus for newly-promoted Fulham in a £7m move in the summer of 2001.

The Dutchman’s consistent excellence ensured the Whites established themselves in the top flight and, in 2003-04, he starred as Fulham finished seventh under Chris Coleman.

His best performance came at Highbury in November when Fulham held Arsenal’s Invincibles to a goalless draw. Van der Sar produced a brilliant double save to deny Dennis Bergkamp and Freddie Ljungberg in swift succession on an afternoon when Arsene Wenger described him as "unbeatable".

Van der Sar’s loyalty to Fulham was followed by further success at Manchester United, where his goalkeeping heroics famously denied Chelsea the Champions League title and reduced John Terry to tears in Moscow.

